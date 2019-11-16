Bangladesh beats India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain starred with the bat as Bangladesh Under-23 beat India Under-23 by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground on Saturday.

Needing 247 to win, Sarkar and skipper Hossain added 144 for the second wicket to deny India any chance of a fightback. Sarkar struck a 68-ball 73 before falling to Siddharth Desai.

Hossain fell shortly, six shy of a deserving hundred. But Afif Hossain's unbeaten knock of 34 off 46 deliveries ensured the Bangla Tigers got home with more than seven overs to spare.

Earlier, having inserted India in, right-arm medium pacer Sumon Khan's four for 64 helped Bangladesh restrict the visitor to 246 in 50 overs. Armaan Jaffer led India's charge with a fine 105 off 98 balls but found little support from his teammates as India folded for less than 250 on the board.

India will play Hong Kong next on Monday, while Bangladesh will square off against Nepal.