Bangladesh Cricket Board XI’s tour of Chennai delayed as TNCA awaits govt clearance

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is still awaiting the clearance from the union ministry for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI’s tour of Chennai.

As per the original schedule, the Bangladesh team was to reach Chennai on October 9 and play the first four-day fixture at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium from October 12. But due to the delay in getting the clearance, the tour is expected to begin post Diwali.

“We are hopeful of getting all the necessary clearances by today. Now that things are delayed, the Bangladesh Cricket Board wants to send its team after October 21 since they have arranged some local games. So, we should hopefully start the series right after Diwali (on October 24),” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told Sportstar on Friday.

The iconic Chepauk Stadium was scheduled to host all the games. According to the original itinerary, the two four-day matches were scheduled to be played between October 12 and 22. It was to be followed by three one-dayers on October 27, 29, and 31, respectively. However, now, things will be delayed.

“We will try and stick to two four-day matches and three one-dayers because our team is ready. The dates won’t be a factor,” Ramasaamy added.

The tour of India has been arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board after its series against Afghanistan was cancelled. While its limited overs team is currently busy with the New Zealand tour and the T20 World Cup, the BCB XI team will also feature some of the noted names. While Mohammad Mithun, who has featured in 10 Tests, 34 ODIs and 17 T20Is, will be leading the side that also features Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque among others.

Joy had a key tole to play in Bangladesh’s historic Test win against New Zealand earlier this year and his presence will boost the side that also features left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and Towhid Hridoy, who was part of Bangladesh’s U-19 team. The one-day side also features Akbar Ali, who led Bangladesh to U-19 World Cup title win in 2020, defeating India. The team will be coached by Mizanur Rahman.

While the touring side has quite a few international cricketers, TNCA will have to field a team comprising mainly Ranji Trophy players and some members of the U-25 side. With Chennai witnessing rains, it needs to be seen how much game time the teams will get if the tour finally goes ahead.