Cricket Cricket Whopping 48 sixes, 70 fours in Bangladesh cricket run-fest North Bengal Cricket Academy won by 46 runs after it racked up 432-4 and restricted Talent Hunt Cricket Academy to a relatively meagre 386-7 in Dhaka. PTI 28 January, 2020 18:08 IST The North Bengal players struck 27 sixes, while Talent Hunt smashed 21 over the ropes. (Representative Image) - SAMMY WALL PTI 28 January, 2020 18:08 IST Batsmen hit a staggering 48 sixes and 70 fours in a Bangladesh second division 50-over match in which a combined 818 runs were scored.North Bengal Cricket Academy won by 46 runs after it racked up 432-4 and restricted Talent Hunt Cricket Academy to a relatively meagre 386-7 at the City Club ground in Dhaka on Monday.The North Bengal players struck 27 sixes, while Talent Hunt smashed 21 over the ropes.Also Read| Misbah hints Hafeez, Malik inclusion in Pakistan's World T20 squad “This is very unusual. I have been familiar with Dhaka’s domestic cricket for many years. But I have never seen anything like this,” said Syed Ali Asaf, a club cricket organiser.Bangladesh’s domestic matches frequently throw up unusual results, and allegations of match-fixing are common.In one notorious case in 2017, authorities banned a bowler for 10 years after he delivered a succession of wides and no-balls to concede 92 runs to deliberately lose a match in what his team called a protest against biased umpiring.That Dhaka League Second Division game raised suspicions after a Lalmatia bowler sent down 13 wides and three no-balls in the first over -- all of which raced to the boundary -- costing his side 80 runs.Also Read| NZ in do-or-die situation as India looks to seal series Lalmatia had earlier been dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom reached 92-0 off just four legal deliveries.In October last year, suspended national captain Shakib Al Hasan said the outcome of many matches was predetermined.Former Bangladesh Cricket Board president Saber Hossain Chowdhury, a British-educated lawyer, businessman and influential member of parliament, backed Shakib’s comments, claiming there was “deep-rooted” corruption in the sport’s governing body. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.