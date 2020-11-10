Cricket Cricket Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque tests positive for COVID-19 Haque’s positive result came close on the heels of Mahmudullah Riyad contracting the virus which forced him to miss the Pakistan Super League playoffs. PTI Dhaka 10 November, 2020 16:28 IST Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque in action. - Getty Images PTI Dhaka 10 November, 2020 16:28 IST Dhaka, Nov 10 (PTI) Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is undergoing home isolation, according to a report here.Haque’s coronavirus positive result came close on the heels of another senior player Mahmudullah Riyad contracting the virus which forced him to miss the Pakistan Super League play-offs.READ| Natarajan's journey - a story of guts and glory Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury confirmed Haque’s test result to local news website ‘Sarabangla’.READ| Alia Zafar becomes first female director appointed to Pakistan Cricket Board “Mominul is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms,” Dr Chowdhury told the website.Haque, on his part, said that he had mild fever and got himself tested.“I only came to know yesterday that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had fever for the last two days. Even I am running temperature today. But otherwise, there aren’t any other symptoms,” Haque said.READ| Thrilled to have Virat Kohli for tour - CA CEO Nick Hockley His participation in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later this month is doubtful.Some of the other Bangladesh stars who have recovered from COVID-19 are Mashrafe Mortaza, Abu Jayed and Saif Hassan. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos