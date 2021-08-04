Cricket Cricket Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September The series will be played between September 1-10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the Black Caps arriving in Bangladesh on August 24. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 14:48 IST The series will get underway with the first T20I on September 1. - AP Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 14:48 IST Bangladesh will host New Zealand for five T20 Internationals in September, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Wednesday.The series will be played between September 1-10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the Black Caps arriving in Bangladesh on August 24. ALSO READ | BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh registers its first-ever T20I win against AustraliaEngland's tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for September-October, was postponed to March 2023 on Tuesday, paving the way for players of both countries to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Bangladesh is currently hosting Australia for a five-match T20I series. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :