Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September

Bangladesh will host New Zealand for five T20 Internationals in September, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Wednesday.

The series will be played between September 1-10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the Black Caps arriving in Bangladesh on August 24.

ALSO READ | BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh registers its first-ever T20I win against Australia

England's tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for September-October, was postponed to March 2023 on Tuesday, paving the way for players of both countries to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bangladesh is currently hosting Australia for a five-match T20I series.