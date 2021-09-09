Cricket

Bangladesh announces T20 World Cup squad: Four players dropped from NZ series

The squad led by Mahmudullah will begin its campaign in Round One qualifiers of the T20 World Cup in Group B alongside Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 September, 2021 12:59 IST

Bangladesh named its 15-member squad on Thursday for the 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 September, 2021 12:59 IST

Bangladesh named its 15-member squad on Thursday for the 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

The squad led by Mahmudullah will begin its campaign in round one qualifiers in Group B alongside Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

Bangladesh who recently deflated Australia 4-1 in a home series, backed it up with another triumph in the ongoing T20Is against New Zealand. The selectors have opted to retain the core side of the same squad that is featuring against the Kiwis while dropping four players from it.

RELATED


Mosaddek Hossein, Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam were left out while Rubel Hossain was moved in as a reserve for the marquee event.

Bangladesh will also be without the services of Tamim Iqbal who opted out of the tournament after missing out on several matches in the format.

Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App