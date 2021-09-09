Cricket Cricket Bangladesh announces T20 World Cup squad: Four players dropped from NZ series The squad led by Mahmudullah will begin its campaign in Round One qualifiers of the T20 World Cup in Group B alongside Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman. Team Sportstar 09 September, 2021 12:59 IST Bangladesh named its 15-member squad on Thursday for the 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 09 September, 2021 12:59 IST Bangladesh named its 15-member squad on Thursday for the 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.The squad led by Mahmudullah will begin its campaign in round one qualifiers in Group B alongside Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.Bangladesh who recently deflated Australia 4-1 in a home series, backed it up with another triumph in the ongoing T20Is against New Zealand. The selectors have opted to retain the core side of the same squad that is featuring against the Kiwis while dropping four players from it.RELATED Ashwin, Axar make India's T20 World Cup squad; Dhoni to mentor team Australia announces 15-man squad for T20 World Cup Tamim Iqbal pulls out of ICC T20 World Cup Sarfaraz, Naseem dropped as Pakistan names T20 World Cup squad Mosaddek Hossein, Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam were left out while Rubel Hossain was moved in as a reserve for the marquee event.Bangladesh will also be without the services of Tamim Iqbal who opted out of the tournament after missing out on several matches in the format.Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim HossainReserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :