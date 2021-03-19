Cricket

Bangladesh to tour Sri Lanka for two-match Test series in April

The Bangladesh cricket team will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 12 for a two-match Test Series, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Mumbai 19 March, 2021 20:26 IST

Bangladesh players during a practice session. (File Photo)   -  R.V. Moorthy

READ: Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand-Bangladesh ODI series

The series was originally scheduled to be played in October-November last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the schedule released by Sri Lanka Cricket, the first Test will be played between April 21 and 25 in Kandy, followed by the second Test - starting on April 29 at the same venue.