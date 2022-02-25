Bangladesh clinches series with 88-run win over Afghanistan in second ODI

Liton Das scored a century as Bangladesh secured an 88-run win against Afghanistan in their second One-Day International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

Liton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 136 as Bangladesh posted 306 for four, its highest total against Afghanistan. Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs with a disciplined display of bowling.

Liton was well supported by Mushfiqur Rahim (86). They combined for a national record third-wicket stand of 202.

Bangladesh won the first match by four wickets.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost captain Tamim Iqbal for 12, following a slow start. Liton also appeared to be nervy but Shakib Al Hasan played some good shots around the wicket to keep the runs coming.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan removed Shakib (20) to give Bangladesh a setback.

Liton and Mushfiqur then survived some tricky moments against Afghanistan's celebrated spin trio — Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

Mushfiqur brought up his 41st half-century, slog-sweeping Rashid for a boundary through midwicket off 56 balls.

Soon Liton reached his 50 off 65 balls as he pulled Nabi for a boundary through square leg.

After getting his half-century, Liton paced his innings impeccably, much to the disappointment of the Afghan attack. But he was dropped on 87 when skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi put down the catch off Mujeeb.

Liton completed his fifth century off 107 balls, hitting Rashid for a boundary through extra cover. Fareed Ahmad brought an end to his superb innings, undoing him with a slower short delivery.

Fareed got Mushfiqur Rahim with a similar delivery on the next ball to finish with two for 56.

Najibullah Zadran, who made 67 in the first game, again top-scored for Afghanistan with 54 and opener Rahmat Shah scored 52.

They shared an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket after Afghanistan was reduced to 34 for three.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who finished with two for 31, dismissed both of them in quick succession to edge Bangladesh closer to victory.

Nabi hit 32 and Rashid made a quick 29 but that only reduced the margin.

Shakib ripped through Afghanistan's middle order with his left-arm spin to end with two for 29.

The third and final ODI is on Monday.