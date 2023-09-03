BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 282/3 (45 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates

Key Updates
- September 03, 2023 18:264BAN in 47 overs
Naib to Shakib. FOUR! Shakib gets width and he slogs it over cow corner. One bounce and over the rope it goes.
- September 03, 2023 18:22BAN 290/3 in 46 overs
Rashid to Rahim. One run with a cut shot to point. Shakib looks to work the next on the on side but the leading edge takes it on the off side. Still a single taken. DROPPED! Another inside out shot by Rahim and again the long off fielder comes into the fray. Nabi gets under the ball but cannot collect it. No boundary but still eight runs off the over.
- September 03, 2023 18:18ROBAN 282/3 in 45 overs
Mujeeb to Rahim, FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim goes for a reverse sweep. The ball goes over the short third fielder and runs into the fence. RUN OUT! Shanto is GONE! Shanto reverse sweeps but the backward point fielder saves the ball. Shanto slips halfway down the pitch and Gurbaz makes no mistake in disrupting the bails.
Shakib Al Hasan gets off the mark straight away. Rahim with a single on the final delivery to make it nine from the over.
- September 03, 2023 18:146BAN 273/2 in 44 overs
Rashid to Rahim. A single with a clip to fine leg. Shanto tries to slog sweep but fails to clear the deep mid wicket fielder. Just one run on that occassion. SIX! Rahim goes inside out and gets the ball over the fielder at long off. One run off the final delivery.
- September 03, 2023 18:08100BAN 262/2 in 43 overs
Mujeeb to Mehidy! SIX! Overpitched and Mehidy gets down on one knee to lift it over deep cover.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is retired hurt. He is getting cramps on his fingers and will not be able to continue. Out walks Mushfiqur Rahim. He picks a single to long on. Shanto with a soft-handed punch to deep mid wicket to reach the milestone. Rahim tries to clear the infield on the off side but can only get a single. Shanto ends the over with a couple.
- September 03, 2023 18:054BAN 251/2 in 42 overs
FOUR to welcome Rashid Khan back. Shanto picks the back of a length and pulls it to the fence. Shanto moves to 93 with that. A single on the next delivery. Mehidy pokes the ball to the edge of the circle and, by the time Rashid races to field it, collects a single. FOUR! A misfield at the deep mid wicket fence. What should have been a single yields four for Bangladesh. Shanto takes a single to get to 99. Mehidy ends the over with one run.
- September 03, 2023 17:57100BAN 239/2 in 41 overs
Naib to Shanto who is batting on 98. Pushes a wide delivery to deep point for one run. Shanto’s drive through covers is obstructed by a fielder. But the power is enough for the batter to get a single. HUNDRED FOR MEHIDY HASAN MIRAZ! He miscues the pull shot but still gets home to complete the single and the ton. Shanto picks a single to deep mid wicket on the next delivery which is a slower full toss. FOUR! Mehidy pulls it to the cow corner fence.
- September 03, 2023 17:56The final flourish
Mehidy and Shanto have set up a brilliant platform for Bangladesh to get to a mammoth total. Will they follow through on the promise or will Afghanistan claw a route back? The final 10 overs coming up.
- September 03, 2023 17:50BAN 231/2 in 40 overs
Karim Janat replaces Mohammad Nabi. Just one run from the first three deliveries. Janat doing well in disugising the pace of his deliveries. Shanto beaten again by a slower one on the fourth and struck on the pad. Afghanistan opts for a review for leg before. The ball tracker shows umpire’s call on the wickets and Shanto survives. A yorker from Janant now. Shanto digs it out and takes a single. Mehidy ends the over with a single to long on.
- September 03, 2023 17:44BAN 228/2 in 39 overs
Gulbadin Naib back to bowl. Shanto goes for a wild heave on the on side but gets only a single to long on. Mehidy reads the slower ball and just clips it at the last minute to gather a single on the on side. CHANCE! Shanto is done by the change of pace. His swing on the on side falls just short of the on rushing long on fielder. A mix up between the batters. Shanto hits on to long on and Mehidy wants to come for a second. Shanto leaves the non strikers end but is sent back. The throw was off the mark which allows Shanto the time to get home safely.
- September 03, 2023 17:41BAN 222/2 in 38 overs
Nabi for his final over. Two singles on the first two deliveries of the over. Mehidy and Shanto continue to pocket singles by picking the gaps. Five runs from the over. Nabi ends his spell with 0/50.
- September 03, 2023 17:396BAN 217/2 in 37 overs
Mujeeb to Shanto. The ball hits on the sticker and pops up into the air for a second. No danger though and the batters run a single. SIX! Mehidy slog sweeps an overpitched delivery over square leg. Mehidy gets off strike on the very next delivery. Shanto with a punch to long off on the last delivery.
- September 03, 2023 17:35BAN 208/2 in 36 overs
Nabi to bowl his ninth. Six from the over, all run between the wickets.
- September 03, 2023 17:31BAN 202/2 in 35 overs
Shanto with a double off Mujeeb’s first delivery back into the attack. He then drives to deep cover for a single. Mujeeb fumbles in collecting the ball hit back at him and Mehidy steals a single in that time. 200 up for Bangladesh. Shanto ends the over with two runs.
- September 03, 2023 17:28BAN 196/2 in 34 overs
Rashid to Mehidy. A single with a gentle tap to mid wicket. Shanto fails to collect runs off the over. He gets one on the last delivery to deep square.
- September 03, 2023 17:236BAN 194/2 in 33 overs
Farooqi to Mehidy. A single to mid wicket to start the over. Brilliant fielding from Rashid Khan. Shanto pulls a short delivery and manages to put it in the gap. Rashid covers ground from deep mid wicket and stops the ball from touching the fence. Two runs saved. FOUR! What Shanto missed on the last delivery he gets it on this one. Punched through covers. FOUR leg byes! Farooqi is all over the place. He puts this one down leg. Shanto’s pad takes it away from the keeper and to the boundary rope. SIX NOW! Angling down leg and Shanto flicks it over deep square. 17 runs from the over.
- September 03, 2023 17:20BAN 177/2 in 32 overs
Rashid Khan back for his fifth over. Shanto starts with a single to deep square. Mehidy drives to long off to move to 76 runs. Rashid sends the next on the pads and Shanto clips it to deep mid wicket. They think to pick two runs but settle for just one. Mehidy with another drive. This time he gets two. Single to long on from Mehidy to finish.
- September 03, 2023 17:126BAN 171/2 in 31 overs
Fazalhaq Farooqi is back into the attack. Mehidy runs down the first delivery to third man to pick a single. SIX! FIFTY FOR SHANTO. It was short and angling down leg, Shanto swivels and parks it over fine leg. Shanto wants to take a quick single but is sent back by Mehidy. Single on the last delivery.
- September 03, 2023 17:08100BAN 163/2 in 30 overs
Nabi to Shanto. A misfield from Nabi allows Shanto to get off strike. FOUR! Clever work from Mehidy. Gets to the pitch and then paddle sweeps it past short fine. Scampers through for a run on the next delivery. Shanto plays a flick to deep square leg to move to 47 runs. Mehidy with a single to deep square and that brings up the 100-run partnership.
- September 03, 2023 17:00BAN 155/2 in 29 overs
Karim Janat to continue. Shanto has called for a physio after completing a run. Has definitely pulled up his hamstring. He has taken his time with the medical team but looks okay to go now. Seems to be running fine too between the wickets. Mehidy ends the over with a couple. Six runs from the over.
- September 03, 2023 16:55BAN 149/2 in 28 overs
Nabi to Shanto. Gets a single with a drive to long on. Mehidy’s pad is struck plumb in front of the stumps but is saved by an inside edge. Mehidy uses the crease and punches a delivery to long on for a single. Just two runs from the over.
- September 03, 2023 16:514BAN 147/2 in 27 overs
FOUR! Mehidy welcomes Janat with a punch through covers. The ball teases Rashid in the deep and hits the fence. Two runs on the next delivery. Mehidy gets off strike with a punch to long on. FOUR more! Shanto chases a wider ball and drives it between cover and mid off. One run to finish the over.
- September 03, 2023 16:47BAN 135/2 in 26 overs
Nabi to Mehidy. A misfield at mid wicket allows a single. Shanto clips the second delivery to short third man for a single. Mehidy shuffles across and places the ball to deep square to add another run.
- September 03, 2023 16:42BAN 132/2 in 25 overs
A change in bowling. Karim Janat back into the attack. A wide delivery in the over. Shanto gets a single with a flick to mid wicket. Mehidy gets a single off the final delivery of the over. Just three runs from the over.
- September 03, 2023 16:3850BAN 129/2 in 24 overs
Mehidy clips a delivery to square leg to bring up his FIFTY. Shanto goes for a sweep and gets a top edge. Thankfully for him, it is safe of any fielder. Mehidy picks two more on the next delivery. A single with a push to deep square. Shanto punches the last ball to long on for one run more.
- September 03, 2023 16:344BAN 123/2 in 23 overs
Rashid Khan for his fourth over. FOUR! A rare error from Rashid. Offers width and Mehidy late cuts it to the third man fence. A couple more for Mehidy as he inches closer to a half century.
- September 03, 2023 16:316BAN 116/2 in 22 overs
SIX! Mehidy launches forward and gets to the pitch of the delivery. Delivers it right back over Nabi’s head. A single to deep square. Shanto clips a delivery angled into him to deep mid wicket. Mehidy with a punch to long on.
- September 03, 2023 16:28BAN 107/2 in 21 overs
Rashid to Shanto, begins with a single to deep square. Mehidy pushes a delivery on the up to long on for the second run of the over. Shanto with another clip on the on side. Another single off the final delivery.
- September 03, 2023 16:25100BAN 103/2 in 20 overs
Mehidy pushes a full delivery on the on side. 100 runs up for Bangladesh. Nabi follows it up with a dot ball. Three more runs from the over.
- September 03, 2023 16:22BAN 99/2 in 19 overs
Shanto places Rashid’s back of a length delivery wide of deep mid wicket and runs two. A single on the next with a tap inside the circle. Mehidy with a clip to deep square. Shanto gets a short delivery which he wants to shuffle and pull away. Misses the timing and has to settle for a single. Another run fpr Mehidy to deep point to end the over.
- September 03, 2023 16:184BAN 93/2 in 18 overs
Nabi to Shanto. FOUR! Shanto is quick to read the length. Gets down low and sweeps it behind square. Ends the over with a poke to long on to keep strike.
- September 03, 2023 16:15BAN 88/2 in 17 overs
In comes Rashid Khan. A loud cheer to greet him. Mehidy starts with a simple front-foot defence. A perfect over from Rashid Khan. A maiden.
- September 03, 2023 16:09BAN 88/2 in 16 overs
Mohammad Nabi to bowl. Shanto on strike. Nabi with a lot of flight on offer; defended by Shanto. A tight single on the fourth delivery as Shanto taps it to short cover and sets off. Mehidy gets an outside and third man is too slow to get to the ball which allows the Bangladesh pair to pick a run.
- September 03, 2023 16:044BAN 86/2 in 15 overs
Naib to continue. Mehidy with a single to deep cover. FOUR! Shanto heaves the ball over mid on and collects four runs. Naib deceives Shanto with a slower one. The batter closes the face a bit early and gets a leading edge but no real trouble. A single taken.
- September 03, 2023 16:02BAN 80/2 in 14 overs
Mujeeb to Mehidy. Gets off strike with a single to long off. Shanto taps a full delivery back at Mujeeb. There is half a chance for a caught and bowled but the batters collect a single instead as the bowler fails to gather the ball cleanly. Mehidy with a single to deep mid wicket.
- September 03, 2023 15:574BAN 77/2 in 13 overs
Naib to continue. Mehidy goes for a wild heave on the off side. He gets an edge but it goes wide of the slip fielder. Naib again beats an edge and is convinced there’s a faint tickle. The umpire, however, denies the appeals. FOUR! Another lofted shot by Shanto. Puts an overpitched delivery over long on. FOUR - This one is along the ground and driven through covers.
- September 03, 2023 15:524BAN 68/2 in 12 overs
Karim Janat for his first over. FOUR! Shanto gets on his pads and he clips it over the infield to collect a boundary and get off the mark.
- September 03, 2023 15:44WBAN 63/2 in 11 overs
Towhid Hridoy is the new batter for Bangladesh.
Mehidy picks up a single on the first delivery from Naib. Two leg byes to start for Hridoy. There were loud appeals of leg before too. OUT! NAIB STRIKES, HRIDOY GONE! Hridoy pokes at the delivery away from him and ends up handing a catch to the first slip cordon.
Najmul Hossain Shanto starts with three dot deliveries.
Towhid Hridoy c Hashmatullah Shahidi b Gulbadin Naib 0(2)
- September 03, 2023 15:41WBAN 60/1 in 10 overs
Mujeeb to Mehidy. FOUR! Driven through covers. A wide adds the fifth run from the over. A single to fine leg. WICKET! Mujeeb castles Naim. The partnership is broken right at the end of the PowerPlay. It was the googly from Mujeeb and Naim does not read it. The top of off stump is the target and Afghanistan has the breakthrough.
Mohammad Naim b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 28(32)
- September 03, 2023 15:354BAN 54/0 in 9 overs
A change in bowling. Gulbadin Naib into the attack. FOUR. Room on offer and Naim needs no second invitations. Packs it through covers. Appeals from Afghanistan as Naim is beaten on a delivery that moves away from him. A brilliant stop at extra cover to stop a certain boundary.
- September 03, 2023 15:3250BAN 50/0 in 8 overs
Naim picks a single on the first delivery of Mujeeb’s over. A clip from Mehidy to square leg for one run. 50 up for Bangladesh as Naim gets another single.
- September 03, 2023 15:274BAN 47/0 in 7 overs
Farooqi to bowl the next over. Two runs! Mehidy drives through covers and Mujeeb does well to prevent two runs. FOUR now. A slower delivery by Farooqi and Mehidy sends it to the extra cover fence for his first boundary. Mehidy cuts the fifth delivery through point to collect FOUR more.
- September 03, 2023 15:22BAN 37/0 in 6 overs
Mujeeb to Naim. A tap to long on for a single from the left-handed batter. Mehidy opens the face of the bat towards the cover region and picks up two runs. One more run as Mehidy pushes a delivery on his pads to deep square.
Rashid Khan is down injured. He seems to have pulled something while trying to field. He looks comfortable to continue.
The over ends with a dot ball.
- September 03, 2023 15:18BAN 33/0 in 5 overs
Farooqi to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. A maiden over. Farooqi gets the ball to move back into Mehidy. He beats the batter on a couple of occassions too.
- September 03, 2023 15:17BAN 33/0 in 4 overs
Two singles for Mehidy and one for Naim off Mujeeb’s next over.
- September 03, 2023 15:104BAN 30/0 in 3 overs
Farooqi to continue. FOUR! Farooqi shapes the ball away from Naim and induces an edge. But there is no slip in place and the ball flies away to the fence. Sublime! FOUR RUNS. Naim leans into the overpitched delivery and drives it to covers.
- September 03, 2023 15:07BAN 22/0 in 2 overs
Spin right away for Afghanistan. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl the second over.
A cut from Naim to gather a couple. A misfield at point lets Naim run a single. 5 WIDES from Mujeeb. It’s been one sloppy start from Afghanistan. Two dot balls to finish the over.
- September 03, 2023 15:034BAN 14/0 in 1 over
FOUR! Farooqi offers width to Naim and sees the ball slapped to the point fence. Follows it up with 5 WIDES.Another FOUR. Naim slashes and gets the under edge between slips. A single to end the over.
- September 03, 2023 15:02READY!
Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz walk out to face the new ball.
For Afghanistan, it will be Fazalhaq Farooqi.
- September 03, 2023 14:57Time for National Anthems!
The teams are lined up in the middle and ready for the National Anthems.
- September 03, 2023 14:55Highest first innings ODI total at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan 375/3 vs Zimbabwe - 2015
- September 03, 2023 14:47BAN vs AFG - ODIs Head to Head Record
Played: 14 | Bangladesh: 8 | Afghanistan: 6
- September 03, 2023 14:41Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- September 03, 2023 14:37Pitch Report
Deep Dasgupta: Generally, this is a high scoring venue. Bangladesh would want to put on the scoreboard pressure.We can see a few cracks which the bowlers might like. It might get slower as the game progresses. These cracks will open up a bit. The grass might also help the seamers a little.
- September 03, 2023 14:31TOSS - BANGLADESH
Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to bat.
Shakib Al Hasan: It will be good for our side to put on a good total. We have three changes in our team. WE did not execute the way we wanted to bat but today is a new day.
Hashmatullah Shahidi: To be honest we wanted toi bat first but we will try to bowl well now. Quite excited to be here because we have a lot of support here. The prep was good. We had a series against Pakistan. We are here for a week now and know the conditions.
- September 03, 2023 14:27Coming Up: Toss
It’s less than five minutes for the toss and both captains are making their way to the middle of the park.
- September 03, 2023 14:22BAN vs AFG - Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)
All rounders: Sahkib Al Hasan (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
Team Composition: BAN 6 - 5 AFG | Credits Left: 8.5
- September 03, 2023 14:16BAN vs AFG - Predicted 11
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi
- September 03, 2023 14:11Afghanistan gets underway; Bangladesh in must win situation
The Afghans will get their Asia Cup 2023 campaign underway with this game today. They come on the back of a 0-3 series loss to Pakistan and would hope to turn the tables around in the continental event.
For Bangladesh, it is a pretty different tale. The side lost its opener against Sri Lanka and faces the prospect of getting eliminated if it loses against Afghanistan.
- September 03, 2023 14:04The Bangla Tigers in Lahore
The Bangladesh team underwent a training session in Lahore on Saturday after arriving from Pallekele. Here is a look into what went on.
- September 03, 2023 13:56BAN vs AFG - Squads
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi
- September 03, 2023 13:49LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at 03:00 PM IST on September 3, 2023.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App.
