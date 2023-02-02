Cricket

Rehan Ahmed, 18, gets England white-ball call-up for Bangladesh tour

Ahmed had played just three First Class matches before making his Test bow, but has more experience in white-ball cricket, having appeared regularly for his county side.

AFP
London 02 February, 2023 17:52 IST
London 02 February, 2023 17:52 IST
England’s Rehan Ahmed during the Pakistan Test.

England’s Rehan Ahmed during the Pakistan Test. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Fareed Khan

Ahmed had played just three First Class matches before making his Test bow, but has more experience in white-ball cricket, having appeared regularly for his county side.

England picked teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in its white-ball squad for the first time on Thursday ahead of next month’s tour of Bangladesh.

The 18-year-old Leicestershire bowler became England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer against Pakistan in Karachi in December and marked his debut in style with a five-wicket haul.

Ahmed had played just three First Class matches before making his Test bow, but has more experience in white-ball cricket, having appeared regularly for his county side.

Saqib Mahmood has been included in the one-day international squad for the first time since suffering a stress fracture of the back in May last year.

Also Read
Bairstow’s recovery from freak injury on ‘right track’; batter indicates he is keen on Ashes return

But there was no place for Alex Hales, with the big-hitting batter set to honour his contract to play in the Pakistan Super League after only returning to England duty last year.

Hales was a key figure in England’s T20 World Cup triumph in Australia in November after a positive test for recreational drug use came to light on the eve of the 2019 50-over World Cup led to more than three years of international exile.

England will play three ODIs and three T20s in Bangladesh from March 1 to 14.

The T20 fixtures are their first in the format since Jos Buttler’s men became world champions, adding to their 50-over global title.

Squads
ODI squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire, capt/wkt), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)
T20 squad: Buttler, Abell, Ahmed, Ali, Archer, Curran, Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Malan, Rashid, Salt, Topley, Woakes, Wood

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us