Bangladesh rides on Najmul’s fifty to beat England for first time in T20s

Buttler struck 67 for England but Najmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan starred for Bangladesh in the chase.

AP
CHATTOGRAM 09 March, 2023 18:38 IST
Najmul Hossain celebrates scoring a fifty against England.

Najmul Hossain celebrates scoring a fifty against England.

Najmul Hossain’s 30-ball 51 led Bangladesh’s defeat of world champion England by six wickets with two overs to spare in their first Twenty20 on Thursday.

Najmul batted from the fourth over to the 13th, and captain Shakib Al Hasan completed the victory with the winning boundary through deep backward point in an unbeaten 34 off 24.

Bangladesh reached 158-4 after England was restricted to 156-6 in the first of three T20s.

The hosts made a brisk start to the chase. Rony Talukdar returned after eight years to play only his second game and made 21 off 14.

That brought in Najmul and he responded with four straight boundaries against fast bowler Mark Wood. Najmul brought up his third T20 fifty with a single off offspinner Moeen Ali and Wood returned to rattle his stumps.

Shakib took over steering the side on a slow pitch and managed it serenely in Bangladesh’s first T20 win over England.

Made to bat first, skipper Jos Buttler and Phil Salt gave England an ominous start. Buttler struck 67 off 42 with four fours and as many sixes while Salt hit 38.

They formed an 80-run partnership before left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed made the breakthrough by removing Salt.

Buttler survived on 19 and was dismissed amid a collapse of four wickets for 12 runs. England took just 26 runs from the last powerplay.

Hasan Mahmud led with 2-26 from his four overs.

The second T20 is on Sunday in Dhaka.

