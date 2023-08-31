Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

Hosts Sri Lanka takes on arch-rivals Bangladesh in the first Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday

Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion (T20 format) and is currently ranked in eighth position in the ICC ODI Team rankings. Bangladesh on the other hand is ranked seventh in the rankings.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup live streaming info

What time will the BAN vs SL Asia Cup match start?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 31.

Where can I watch the BAN vs SL match today?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.