Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

BAN vs SL Asia Cup: Here is how you can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match that will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka leaves the field following game three of the One Day International series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park on March 31, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka leaves the field following game three of the One Day International series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park on March 31, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka leaves the field following game three of the One Day International series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park on March 31, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hosts Sri Lanka takes on arch-rivals Bangladesh in the first Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday

Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion (T20 format) and is currently ranked in eighth position in the ICC ODI Team rankings. Bangladesh on the other hand is ranked seventh in the rankings.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup live streaming info

What time will the BAN vs SL Asia Cup match start?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 31.

Where can I watch the BAN vs SL match today?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SQUADS
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
