Mushfiqur double century leaves Bangladesh on top

Mushfiqur Rahim made the third double century of his Test career as Bangladesh strengthened its grip on the match with Zimbabwe in Dhaka.

Bangladesh started day three of the only Test just 25 runs in arrears and with seven wickets in hand. Mushfiqur's brilliant unbeaten 203, along with Mominul Haque's 132 and Liton Das' 53 helped the side reach 560-6 when it declared.

The declaration came about after Mushfiqur passed 200 with his 28th four of a fine innings. The 32-year-old, whose top Test score is 219 not out, has now accounted for three of the five double centuries scored by a Bangladesh player in the longest format.

That gave it a lead of 295 runs and it was further boosted by Nayeem Hasan claiming two wickets in the opening over of Zimbabwe's second innings.

Both Prince Masvaure and Donald Tiripano fell without score in successive balls, Kevin Kasuza and Brendan Taylor then making it through to stumps with Zimbabwe at 9-2 and 286 runs behind.