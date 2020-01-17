Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni dies at 86

Former India all-rounder, Bapu Nadkarni, 86, breathed his last here on Friday due to age-related ailments.

Nadkarni — a veteran of 41 Tests in 1950-1960s — was ailing for quite some time, and passed away at his daughter Anuradha Khare’s residence in Powai at 5.45 pm.

Born in Nashik in Maharashtra, Nadkarni — a left-arm orthodox spinner — was considered one of the most economical bowlers ever in the game, as he conceded just 1.67 runs per over in his Test career.

The cricketing fraternity still remembers Nadkarni’s feat of bowling 21 successive maidens in the fourth Test against England in Madras in 1964. His analysis of 32-27-5-0 is still considered one of the finest displays of bowling in the longer format of the game.

In the 1960-61 series against Pakistan, he had bowling figures of 32-24-23-0 in Kanpur, followed by 34-24-24-1 in Delhi.

In the nets, Nadkarni would bowl endlessly at a coin placed on a good length. That, he later said, helped him improve his game. Even though he is remembered for his economical bowling, Nadkarni also scored 1414 runs in Tests -- including a century against England and seven half-centuries. While he claimed 88 wickets in Test cricket, Nadkarni scalped 500 wickets in 191 first-class appearances.