Bavanaka Sandeep to leave Hyderabad

Southpaw Bavanaka Sandeep, one of the most consistent performers for Hyderabad in over a decade, has decided to leave his home State ahead of the coming domestic cricket season.



In this regard, the 28-year-old Sandeep, who also bowls left-arm spin, sought the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on August 3.



“I had represented Hyderabad in all the age groups and also the senior side from 2010. I can’t thank them enough for the kind support I got from the Association all these years and I am grateful to it,” he said in his letter to the HCA.



“I kindly request you to grant me the NOC to leave Hyderabad and play for some other State,” Sandeep said in the letter.



Sandeep, who scored a century on Ranji debut against Jharkhand in 2010, has been selected to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the forthcoming IPL in UAE.



In the last Ranji match he played for Hyderabad, Sandeep scored 38 and nine against Rajasthan at home here this January.

According to a senior official of HCA, the NOC was issued on Monday and that he would be playing for Goa as a guest player for the 2020-21 season.

In fact, Goa Cricket Association (GCA) has also written to the HCA seeking its approval in this regard, the official said.