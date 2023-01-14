Cricket

Ball hits stadium roof in BBL, six runs awarded instead of dead ball - bizarre controversy over rule divides social media

Many were left criticising the decision, including Melbourne Renegades skipper Aaron Finch.

Team Sportstar
14 January, 2023 18:43 IST
FIE PHOTO: A 2014 image of the closed roof of the Marvel Stadium (then called Etihad Stadium).

FIE PHOTO: A 2014 image of the closed roof of the Marvel Stadium (then called Etihad Stadium).

A bizarre incident from the Big Bash League match between city rivals Mebourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades at the Marvel Stadium divided social media on Saturday.

In the third over of the Stars’ innings, wicketkeeper-batter Joe Clarke mishit a delivery from Renegades pacer Will Sutherland to the retractable roof of the arena. When the ball ended up crashing inside the thirty-yard circle, the on-field umpire straightaway signalled a six.

There was an identical incident, 13 overs later, when all-rounder Beau Webster clobbered Tom Rodgers to the ceiling. On this occasion, the ball landed close to the pitch but six runs were awarded again.

Many were left criticising the decision, including Renegades skipper Aaron Finch. “That would have been two simple catches tonight. They were both straight up. That would have been out,” a mic’d up Finch had told the commentary team during the game.

The explanation

However, as reported by Fox Sports, an alert Mark Howard, who was calling the game, immediately pointed out: “This is your rule skipper, you’ve caused this problem.”

Howard was referring to the BBL-2 incident when the rules were changed owing to Finch himself. Playing at the same venue, Finch was denied a certain six when he hit a part of the closed roof - it was called a dead ball - following which there was a rule change, which awarded a batter a six the minute the ball came into contact with the roof.

How social media reacted

Here’s how users reacted on social media.

Read more stories on Cricket.

