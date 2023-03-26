India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to A plus while batter KL Rahul has been demoted to Grade B in the latest BCCI 2022-23 annual contracts list released on Sunday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been retained in the A plus category with Jadeja, formerly in Grade A, being the new addition.

The BCCI has four categories - A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore. A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

From last year’s Grade A category, off-spinner R Ashwin, pacer Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have been retained while KL Rahul has been demoted. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have been promoted from C and B, respectively to A

Along with Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Mohd. Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are in Grade B category.

Grade C comprises the following players - Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat.

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Chahar have been dropped from last year’s list of 27 players.