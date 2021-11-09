BCCI AGM to be held in Kolkata on December 4

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 90th Annual General Meeting in Kolkata on December 4, the Board president Sourav Ganguly confirmed to Sportstar on Tuesday.

The BCCI electoral officer, A.K. Joti, has also issued a notice to all the full members, stating that they need to file applications to nominate their representatives for the BCCI elections for the posts of two members of the Governing Council by November 17, following which the draft electoral roll will be released.

After the necessary process, the announcement of the list of contesting candidates will be held on November 27, while the election will be held on the day of the AGM between 12pm and 2pm. The results will be declared on the same day.

According to the notice, “in order for a representative to be considered for inclusion in the electoral roll for the BCCI Election, each Full Member and its Representative shall be required to submit an application containing all the documents/material specified within the deadline specified for receipt of such applications in the Election Schedule.”

In August, the secretary Jay Shah had informed the affiliated units that the AGM will not be held before September 30 due to the prevailing pandemic. Last year, the AGM was held in Ahmedabad.