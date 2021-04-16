BCCI Apex Council meeting: Domestic season to start in September; Visa assurance for Pakistan players and media

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will start its domestic season with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning in September. And the tournament will be followed by Vijay Hazare Trophy in November, while the Ranji Trophy will be held in December.

In the apex council meeting on Friday, it was decided that the Deodhar Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup will be scrapped this season keeping the COVID-19 in mind. The women's U-19 tournament tournaments are expected to be held next March.

The women's team will travel to England in June, followed by a series against Australia in September-October. In November, the West Indies team will travel to India for a limited overs series and just before the World Cup, the team will travel to New Zealand for a series.

The existing Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Madan Lal will appoint the women's head coach, while the selection committee will pick the support staff.

Visas to Pakistan players and media

The Indian government has given permission to approve visas of Pakistan players and the media for the T20 World Cup, the BCCI informed the apex council. A call on the fans' visa will be decided by the ministry later.

Rajeev Shukla and Arun Dhumal will spearhead the ad-hoc committee for the development of Jammu and Kashmir cricket, while as far as hosting T20 leagues are concerned, the cooling off period of 15 days after the IPL has been waived off.

T20 Challenge

Three teams will feature in the T20 Women's Challenge, to be held during the IPL playoffs.