BCCI approves Rs. 10 crore support for India's Olympic campaign

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday approved up to Rs. 10 crore to support for India’s forthcoming Olympic campaign in Tokyo.



The BCCI apex council on Sunday sanctioned the proposal in an emergent meeting after it received a request from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Sportstar understands that according to the BCCI rulebook, the apex council has decided to release Rs. 2.5 crore liquid funds and a maximum of Rs. 7.5 crore for running a promotional campaign in the lead-up to the Olympics, which starts from July 23.



“The BCCI has always been supportive of India’s sporting movement. We are happy to help the national sports fraternity,” an apex council member told Sportstar. “The liquid component will be utilised for logistical requirements of the contingent whereas the remaining funds will be used to create a buzz for the Olympic campaign.”



Earlier on Sunday, the BCCI office-bearers briefed select state associations about supporting the Olympic contingent. “We were told that since the BCCI constitution doesn’t allow more than Rs. 2.5 crore to be released as liquid cash for such a cause, the remaining amount will be directed towards the agencies that will run the marketing campaign.”



While the BCCI has moved swiftly to support the Olympic campaign, domestic cricketers and officials are still waiting to be compensated for the loss of matches due to the pandemic. In December last year, the BCCI AGM had decided to form a group to work on the copmensation package. Since then, there has been no official announcement except BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal confirming last month that it will further delayed.