BCCI transfers money to differently-abled players’ accounts

The cricketers of India’s differently-abled team have finally received their money from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their World Series title win in England last year.

A day after receiving a letter from Ravi Chauhan, the secretary general of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged, the BCCI deposited the money into players' bank accounts.

Sportstar had reported that the members were yet to receive Rs 65 lakh as promised. On Saturday, 17 players received Rs 3 lakh each; the rest of the amount went to coach Sulakshan Kulkarni and the support staff.

“After receiving my letter yesterday, BCCI secretary Arun Dhumal assured me that the money will be deposited at the earliest and I am glad that it has happened. We are grateful to the BCCI for helping the players in such challenging times,” Chauhan told Sportstar.

On March 4, the BCCI office-bearers had invited captain Vikrant Keni and his team-mate Gurudas Raut at their headquarters to hand over the cheque. However, with the countrywide lockdown, the BCCI office has remained shut since mid-March. “The players were asking me about the money. But now, they are happy. They needed the money in the times of lockdown,” Chauhan said.

The Indian team had defeated England by 36 runs to win the T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series. Following the triumph, the Committee of Administrators — which was running the cricketing affairs then — had sanctioned the monetary reward.