Cricket

BCCI adopts digitalisation of payment interface for players, State associations

Team Sportstar
19 November, 2022 19:27 IST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) outside its headquarters in Mumbai.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) outside its headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the adoption followed by an upgradation of a new digital interface for seamless transfer and dissemination of funds to cricketers and State associations.

Under the supervision of secretary Jay Shah, the Board has initiated new features in the Database Management System wherein the invoices for players across age groups (men and women) will be submitted monthly instead of after completion of the tournament. By virtue of this, players can avail of payments based on the number of matches played in a month.

The players themselves will now be able to raise invoices as per their convenience at any location through the online portal.

The move will also allow the State associations to approve and recommend to the BCCI release of fees to players digitally. 

The State associations will not be required to wait till the time of submission of invoices by all players for the tournament. The associations have flexibility to approve players’ claim on a regular basis.

According to the new system, no manual intervention is ensured which will help in mitigating errors, specifically for payments including Ranji Trophy wherein there are differential match fee rates based on number of matches played by individual players.

The BCCI, State associations and players can track the details of their invoices and payment status online.

An effort to ensure transparency at all levels, the MIS or auditable documents can now also be generated through the e-portal.

