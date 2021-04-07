BCCI apex council to discuss domestic season 2021-2022 on April 16

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) apex council is set to discuss the modalities for the 2021-2022 domestic season when it meets on April 16.

Last season, the Board had scrapped the Ranji Trophy because of the COVID-19 pandemic and had conducted only the limited-overs tournaments - Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the apex council meeting, which might be held virtually, the BCCI officials are expected to come up with a blueprint for the forthcoming season to accommodate maximum tournaments - including the women’s events and age-group tournaments.

In a letter to the state units last week, the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had stated that the Board plans to host the U-19 men’s tournament in June-July if the pandemic remains under control. “Last season was an exception when we had to do away with the Ranji Trophy. But this time, the plan is to start things early and have as many tournaments as possible in a secure environment,” a Board official said.

According to the agenda shared, the members will also discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association - a body which the High Court had asked BCCI to run till elections are held. There will be discussions on the membership to Telangana Cricket Association.

Another major area of discussion will be the mushrooming T20 tournaments in various states. Last month, the Bihar Cricket Association went ahead with its T20 league without any permission from the BCCI. “The BCCI is quite clear in its approach on the leagues and the apex council will discuss a roadmap in the wake of the Bihar T20 League,” a Board official said.

There could be discussions on the appointment of the Indian women's team's support staff and its international assignments, which have been badly hit by the pandemic.

The visa issue

The BCCI had recently informed the ICC that it will get the necessary visa and tax guarantees by the end of the month for the T20 World Cup and those will be up for discussion in the meeting.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier written to the ICC seeking a written assurance from the BCCI, guaranteeing the requisite visa for its contingent for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year.