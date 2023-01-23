Cricket

BCCI ethics officer dismisses SCA president’s application for recovering ‘wasted legal costs’

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has dismissed Saurashtra cricket chief Jaydev Shah’s application to recover “wasted legal costs” of Rs 9 lakh from complainant Sanjeev Gupta in a Conflict of Interest case.

PTI
23 January, 2023 19:47 IST
23 January, 2023 19:47 IST
Saurashtra cricket chief Jaydev Shah.

Saurashtra cricket chief Jaydev Shah. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has dismissed Saurashtra cricket chief Jaydev Shah’s application to recover “wasted legal costs” of Rs 9 lakh from complainant Sanjeev Gupta in a Conflict of Interest case.

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has dismissed Saurashtra cricket chief Jaydev Shah’s application to recover “wasted legal costs” of Rs 9 lakh from complainant Sanjeev Gupta in a Conflict of Interest case.

Shah had written to Ethics Officer on June 8, 2021 that Gupta should pay the legal costs after his Conflict of Interest complaint against the SCA president was dismissed by the ethics officer on June 5, 2021.

However, in an order issued on Sunday, Saran did not find enough ground in Shah’s application to recover his legal costs from Gupta.

“In facts and circumstances of the present case, I do not find any sufficient ground for awarding of costs in a matter which had already been decided by then ethics officer (D K Jain) and where cost had already been prayed for earlier but was not awarded,” Saran said.

“No justification has been provided for awarding costs at this stage.” Saran also rejected Gupta’s prayer for imposing legal costs on Shah for filing the application.

“Mr Sanjeev Gupta has also prayed for imposing costs on the Applicant (Shah) for filing the present application, which prayer is also not justified and is accordingly rejected. As such the matter stands closed,” he added.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us