BCCI forms panel to probe journalist's intimidation of Saha

A week after Wriddhiman Saha alleged that a journalist was intimidating him for an interview, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

The committee comprises BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia. According to a statement, the committee will start the proceedings ‘as early as next week’.

Last Saturday, hours after he was dropped from the Indian team for the Test series against Sri Lanka, Saha put out screenshots on Twitter alleging that a ‘respected’ journalist was intimidating him to grant an interview. While that took the cricketing fraternity by storm with several former cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad and Irfan Pathan backing Saha, and requesting him to reveal the identity of the scribe.

However, Saha later put out a tweet saying that he wouldn’t reveal the name as he does not want to harm the journalist’s career. However, the BCCI top brass got in touch with Saha, a centrally contracted cricketer, and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

After being ignored for the Sri Lanka tour, Saha had revealed that coach Rahul Dravid had told him in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things and even indicated that he may take any decision if he wants to. The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, also told him that they were not considering him anymore.

While Saha’s statements created controversy, the BCCI treasurer Dhumal told PTI that since the stumper-batter is a centrally-contracted cricketer, the Board might ask Saha on his comments on the selection matters. However, so far, no formal decision has been taken.