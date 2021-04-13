BCCI invites application for India women's team head coach job

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, invited applications for the women’s team head coach’s job. This comes after former India cricketer W.V. Raman’s contract expired last October, but was asked to continue till the recently concluded home series against South Africa.

While it will be a two-year term, the candidate should have represented India or any other country at International level or must be a NCA Level ‘C’ certified coach. According to the notice, the candidate should have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and must have featured in a minimum of 50 first class games.

Or, the candidate should have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum one season or a T20 franchise for minimum two seasons and must have a thorough understanding of the game or playing/coaching experience at the highest level. The candidate must have experience of leading a multi-cultural team.

The deadline is April 26.