There is no financial irregularity in JKCA: Brigadier Anil Gupta

PTI
05 November, 2022 19:52 IST
File Photo: Newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny, left, with Treasurer Ashish Shelar during the 91st Annual General Meeting, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

File Photo: Newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny, left, with Treasurer Ashish Shelar during the 91st Annual General Meeting, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Brigadier Anil Gupta, a member of the BCCI sub-committee which is managing the affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), on Saturday said there is complete transparency in the sports body, and it’s not facing any issue of financial irregularities.

Since June 2021, the JKCA is being managed by a three-member sub-committee appointed by the BCCI.

“There is no financial irregularity in JKCA. The sub-committee has not only ensured financial proprietary but also financial prudence,” Gupta told  PTI.

Gupta said there were some issues in the past with the cricket body but since the sub-committee was handed the task of managing the association, things have changed for the better.

“The accounts of the JKCA had not been audited since 2011. The sub-committee has got all accounts audited since 2011 and submitted to BCCI along with the balance sheets. The audit for the financial year 2021-22 has also been submitted.

“JKCA was not filing ITRs and also not depositing mandatory GST and TDS. All such compliances are now being done under the supervision of the sub-committee.” “In fact, the funds now received from the BCCI are duly audited and utilisation certificate signed by the auditor submitted to BCCI by the sub-committee. All transactions are transparent and properly accounted for. No discrepancy has been ever reported,” he said.

