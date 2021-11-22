Rahul Mankad objects to BCCI's 'Mankading' usage

Rahul Mankad, the only surviving son of legendary all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, does not want the Board of Control for Cricket in India to use the term 'Mankading' while analysing run-outs by bowlers when the non-striker backs up too far.

On its Twitter feed, the BCCI referred to a run-out as 'Mankading' during the women's U-19 semifinal between Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. It forced Mankad Jr., a multiple Ranji Trophy winner with Mumbai in the 1970s and 80s, to write an email to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“I am writing this email with a request to please resolve the unwarranted and disrespectful situation that has appeared in a post on the BCCI website,” Mankad wrote in an email on October 18, also marked to secretary Jay Shah and chief executive officer Hemang Amin.

READ| What did New Zealand gain from the bilateral T20I series?

“It is an overenthusiastic and ill-informed post and perhaps a misplaced attempt at humour, but the fact that it has not been taken off is a cause for concern, in my view. I urge you to take immediate action and remove the offensive post forthwith."

Mankad confirmed to Sportstar on Monday from Dubai that he has not received a reply. And the post has not been deleted yet. “Vinoo Mankad was a great Indian cricketer, and his stature as a player and person is unquestionable, you will agree. I strongly believe that BCCI needs to come out and endorse the wrong associated with the eponymous dismissal and term it as it is rightly and under the Laws of Cricket labelled as “RUN OUT," Mankad wrote in his email.

“As you are aware, the ICC has dropped the unfortunate term referring to my father and have started calling it a Run Out. It is only right that BCCI of all the peak bodies ought to take lead and put this issue to bed, once and for all.”

In 2017, the Laws of Cricket were amended and Mankading - which according to legends, including Sunil Gavaskar, should have been referred to as Browned - was changed to run out.

The term came into effect when Mankad, the leggie, ran out Bill Brown for backing up too far during India’s tour to Australia in 1948. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020.