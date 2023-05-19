Cricket

BCCI SGM on May 27 to form working group for ODI World Cup

The BCCI secretary’s office circulated the notice of the AGM among its affiliates on Thursday with a five-point agenda specified for the Special General Meeting on May 27 in Ahmedabad.

Amol Karhadkar
MUMBAI 19 May, 2023 12:00 IST
An internal Working Group for the hosting of the 2023 ODI World Cup is expected to chosen by the BCCI in an SGM on May 27.

An internal Working Group for the hosting of the 2023 ODI World Cup is expected to chosen by the BCCI in an SGM on May 27. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An internal Working Group for the hosting of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the formation of a Women’s Premier League committee and ratification of the prevention of sexual harassment policy are on the agenda during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) Special General Meeting on May 27 in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI secretary’s office circulated the notice of the SGM among its affiliates on Thursday. The five-point agenda specified in the notice, accessed by Sportstar, reads:

1. Formation of Infrastructure Development & Subsidy Committee.

2. Guidelines for appointments of Physiotherapists and Trainers in state teams.

3. Formation of Working Group for ICC World Cup 2023.

4. Formation of committee of Women’s Premier League.

5. Ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

With the World Cup likely to begin on October 5, the Working Group formation has been long overdue. The Group is likely to be tasked first with finalising the venues, which has been impending for long, for the marquee event and then ensuring smooth conduct of the tournament.

The Women’s Premier League Committee and the Infrastructure Development & Subsidy Committee are to be added to the list of BCCI’s special and sub-committees. As a result, the general body is required to appoint these committees.

The Sexual Harassment Policy’s absence was highlighted during the allegations against former BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri. Since then, the policy is being shaped. It will be interesting whether the BCCI sets minimum qualification and/or experience criteria for the appointment of physios and strength and conditioning coaches for the state teams.

