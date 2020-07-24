BCCI invites application for GM-Game Development following Saba Karim’s resignation

Following Saba Karim's resignation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited job applications for the post of General Manager - Game Development.

A former India international, Karim was asked to resign earlier this month, days after CEO Rahul Johri’s long-tendered resignation was accepted. He was appointed as GM Cricket Operations in December 2017, and was in charge of domestic and women’s cricket.

According to the BCCI website, the GM, Game Development, "will be responsible for determining and monitoring the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields besides administration of the Domestic Tours Programme.” The deadline for application is August 7.