BCCI scorer K.K. Tiwari passes away

BCCI scorer Krishan Kumar Tiwari passed away due to Covid at the AIIMS in Jhajhar (Haryana) on Saturday. He was 52.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Last fortnight, after Tiwari complained of uneasiness, he was briefly admitted to Hedgewar Hospital, where he tested positive for Covid.

Later, following the intervention of DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, Tiwari was moved to Jhajhar since no bed was available in the Capital. He was a part of the DDCA’s four-member Umpire and Scoring Committee.

A well-known name in Capital’s cricket circles for over three decades, Tiwari covered four Tests, five One-Day Internationals, over 60 Ranji Trophy matches and over 50 Indian Premier League fixtures. He also officiated as an umpire in local cricket since 1985.