India open to participate in 2028 Olympics; women's team to feature in 2022 Birmingham CWG

If cricket is included in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to field its men's and women's team. On Friday, the BCCI apex council agreed in principle to send teams for the event, while giving a green light to India women's team's participation in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

During the virtual meeting, it was decided that if cricket is included as a sport in the Los Angeles games, the teams will be sent. However, it would also depend on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and whether the Board can independently name its squad and complete the entire process.

"The apex council, has in principle, accepted that the teams will be sent to the Los Angeles games if cricket is included in the roster. And it has also been decided to send the women's team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The details will be worked out over a period of time," a BCCI official said.

In the Annual General Meeting last year, it was decided that the Board will look at all possibilities before taking a call on the Olympics. In the meeting on Friday, the members gave their nod.

Recently, the ICC has set up a committee to look into the feasibility of cricket breaking it into the Olympics fold and the committee is in conversation with the Olympic Committee (IOC). Earlier, the BCCI was not willing to come under NADA, but now with it coming under NADA fold, things have eased out.