Former BCCI vice-president Rana Goswami passes away

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India vice-president and Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Rana Goswami passed away in Guwahati on Sunday night following COVID-19 related complications.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter, said an ACA statement.

Goswami, who was the ACA secretary for two terms from 1986 to 1992, held different posts in the association. A former-MLA and a noted social activist, Goswami was the manager of the Mohammed Azharuddin-led Indian team that toured Sharjah in 1995.