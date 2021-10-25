Ben Stokes added to England's Ashes squad against Australia

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to the squad which will travel to Australia for the Ashes series later this year.

In a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, it was confirmed that Stokes will travel with England's Test players and the Lions squad on November 4.

“I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted,” said Stokes in the ECB release.

“I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia," he added.

Stokes had decided to take an indefinite break from the game in July earlier this year, citing mental health issues. He did not feature in England's home Test series against India earlier this year.

The first Test is scheduled to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8.

England's full squad for The Ashes: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes.