Ben Stokes' father passes away after cancer battle

Ben Stokes' father has passed away at the age of 65 on Tuesday after a battle with brain cancer. His illness was diagnosed in January.

Ged Stokes was a rugby league player and coach. The news of his passing away was confirmed by his former club Workington Town.

In August, the England allrounder had pulled out of the Test series against Pakistan. He flew back to Christchurch after the first Test to be with his father. However, he got back to cricketing action during the IPL, playing for Rajasthan Royals in UAE.