Stokes breaks McCullum’s record of most sixes in Tests

Stokes now has 108 in 90 matches sixes surpassing New Zealand great McCullum’s tally of 107 in 101 games.

Team Sportstar
18 February, 2023 09:28 IST
England’s Ben Stokes talks to head coach Brendon McCullum.

England’s Ben Stokes talks to head coach Brendon McCullum. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England skipper Ben Stokes broke coach Brendon McCullum record to register most number of sixes in Tests during the first of two-Test series against New Zealand on Saturday.

Stokes, with a six off scott kuggeleijn’s delivery in England’s second innings, now has 108 in 90 matches sixes surpassing New Zealand great McCullum’s tally of 107 in 101 games.

Chris Gayle, Adam Gilchrist and Jacques Kallis with 100, 98 and 97 sixes respectively, complete te top five most sixes in Tests list.

England was down on its luck when McCullum became coach but now has won nine of its last 10 test matches and sits fifth in World Test Championships table with 124 points.

