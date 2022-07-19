Cricket

Stokes on Kohli: Have always admired energy and commitment he gives to game

Virat Kohli called Ben Stokes “the most competitive bloke” he has played against after the England all-rounder announced his retirement from ODIs.

PTI
19 July, 2022 19:22 IST
19 July, 2022 19:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli, who has as many as 70 international hundreds under his belt, has not scored a century since November 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli, who has as many as 70 international hundreds under his belt, has not scored a century since November 2019. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli called Ben Stokes “the most competitive bloke” he has played against after the England all-rounder announced his retirement from ODIs.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has returned the compliment to Virat Kohli, saying he has always admired the energy and commitment that the Indian star brings to the field.

Stokes had announced his retirement from One-Day International cricket on Monday, following which Kohli called the all-rounder “the most competitive bloke” he has played against.

“Look, Virat is going to go down as one of the greatest players to play the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. And I have absolutely loved every time I have played against someone like him,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

“The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something I have always admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that, you understand sort of what it means to not just yourself but for everybody else who was lucky enough to play at the top level.

“I am sure we will have some other battles on the field. It was nice to hear what he (Kohli) said,” said Stokes.

Kohli, who has as many as 70 international hundreds under his belt, has not scored a century since November 2019. He struggled even in the recently concluded tour of England. He has been rested from the West Indies series beginning July 22.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us