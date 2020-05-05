Closed door games won't make cricket less competitive: Ben Stokes

England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes feels cricket will not lose its competitive spirit if it is played behind closed doors and says he wouldn’t mind international cricket becoming a ‘TV only sport’ till the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Voicing his opinion on whether the upcoming England-West Indies series at home would will lose its sheen if played behind closed doors, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don’t think so. Think about it, we are walking out to represent our country, three lions on our chest and there is game that we are supposed to win. So whether it is in front of nobody or like we are used to in-front of full crowd, I don’t think it’s going to take that competitive side away.”

RELATED| Cricket behind closed doors is the best case scenario: Ali Bacher

The England all-rounder admitted it will take time to adjust to the possible scenario after being used to playing in packed stadiums.

“Yeah, completely different scenario to get our heads around that there isn’t going to be the atmosphere or cheering (of supporters) when we play international games,” said the 28-year-old, who has played 63 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20Is.

He added that cricket on TV is the best option for the time being. “We would do anything to get cricket back on TVs, and people, who follow and watch. If that means playing in-front of nobody then so be it,” he said.

Stokes stressed that the safety and well-being of everyone would remain the top priority. “We are still not hundred percent sure when that’s going to happen. Everybody’s concern at the moment is safety and well being of everybody.

WATCH| Jason Roy: No shame if players are fearful of sport resuming

“Players and ECB are not going to push anything until everybody is satisfied, without being having to worry about whether people are going to be exposed or put in danger to anything,” he said.

“At the end of the day, cricket is just a sport and its the safety, health and well-being of everybody involved, not just in the team but around cricket community is important right now,” he added.