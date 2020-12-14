Mohammed Shami's brother Kaif in Bengal's probables squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India paceman Mohammed Shami's younger brother, Mohammed Kaif is named among Bengal's 26-member probables for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the probable squad in a press release on Monday.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be held between January 10-31

Probable squad: