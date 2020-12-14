Cricket Cricket Mohammed Shami's brother Kaif in Bengal's probables squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Prominent stars Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami and Abhimanyu Easwaran were also part of the 26-member squad announced by the CAB on Monday. Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 22:46 IST India paceman Mohammed Shami's younger brother, Mohammed Kaif is named among the 26 probables in Bengal's 26-member squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament which is set to take place in January. - CAB Media Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 22:46 IST India paceman Mohammed Shami's younger brother, Mohammed Kaif is named among Bengal's 26-member probables for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the probable squad in a press release on Monday.The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be held between January 10-31 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Whatmore unlikely to join as Baroda head coach Probable squad:Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Ritwik Chowdhury, Subham Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arnab Nandy, Sudip Gharami, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ravi Kant Singh, Abhishek Das, Sandipan Das, Mohammed Kaif, Subham Sarkar, Aritra Chatterjee, Subhankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Sujit Yadav, Kaif Ahmed Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos