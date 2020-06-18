Ranji Trophy: Bengal builds team spirit via webinar

In order to break the monotony of the lockdown and build team spirit, members of the Bengal elite men’s cricket team got together over a webinar on Thursday. The players discussed Bengal’s Ranji Trophy runner-up finish last season, the scope of doing better, where each player excelled and where they needed to improve.

Bengal coach Arun Lal said, “It’s not easy for the players. They are locked at home for a long time, things are uncertain and it’s very easy to get tired and bored. So this was about getting together, a feeling of camaraderie. We are planning to do this kind of session once almost every week.

“The players talked among themselves and it was a spirit enriching session. Such sessions would go a long way in keeping the team spirit up as we are all isolated in our homes away from the ground.”

Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran welcomed the informal session.

“This was a different session than what we had on fitness and mental strength. Here we talked about how we can improve and once practice starts what are the things we can do. We are a family and getting together and talking about the game was really nice,” said Abhimanyu.

‘Much-needed session’

Former Bengal skipper and senior batsman Manoj Tiwary said, “It was a much-needed session as we got to see the faces of all the players and had a talk. There was a lot of positivity. Our coach mentioned what all the players need to do and prepare individually so that when the time comes we will be ready.

“This will help decrease the chances of depression and anxiety among players. This gives the players a chance to open up. I told them to become a better human being as it gives positivity.”