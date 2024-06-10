Wriddhiman Saha, Sudip Chatterjee boost inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League

The return of Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee from Tripura to West Bengal will boost the inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League, starting at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Saha, who played for Tripura for two years after falling out with some Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, returned to Bengal following his meeting with former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and CAB president Sourav Ganguly.

Saha and Sudip’s return will bolster Rashmi Medinipur Wizards.

Several other leading players including Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Abishek Porel will don the colours of different teams.

The Ritwik Roy Chowdhury-led Servotech Siliguri Strikers will take on Harbour Diamonds, captained by Tiwary, in the opening match from 7 p.m. onwards.

Each of the eight teams will play seven group stage matches and the top four will advance to the semifinals, followed by the final on June 28.

The women’s league will run concurrently at the Jadavpur University ground from Wednesday before the final is played at the Eden. Siliguri Strikers will take on Harbour Diamonds at 9 a.m., while Shrachi Rahr Tigers will meet Murshidabad Kueens at 1:30 p.m. on the opening day.

The women’s league will feature leading players such as Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Mita Paul, Hrishita Basu and Sukanya Parida.

The men’s matches will be telecast live on Jio Cinema and Sports 18, while the women’s matches will be shown on Fancode.