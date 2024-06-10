MagazineBuy Print

Wriddhiman Saha, Sudip Chatterjee boost inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League

Saha, who played for Tripura for two years after falling out with some Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, returned to Bengal following his meeting with former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and CAB president Sourav Ganguly

Published : Jun 10, 2024 20:52 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
(L-R): Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Manoj Tiwary, Sourav Ganguly, Snehashis Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami at the unveiling of the champions Trophy of Bengal Pro T20 League.
(L-R): Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Manoj Tiwary, Sourav Ganguly, Snehashis Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami at the unveiling of the champions Trophy of Bengal Pro T20 League. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
(L-R): Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Manoj Tiwary, Sourav Ganguly, Snehashis Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami at the unveiling of the champions Trophy of Bengal Pro T20 League. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

The return of Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee from Tripura to West Bengal will boost the inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League, starting at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Saha, who played for Tripura for two years after falling out with some Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, returned to Bengal following his meeting with former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and CAB president Sourav Ganguly.

Saha and Sudip’s return will bolster Rashmi Medinipur Wizards.

READ MORE: Wriddhiman Saha returns to Bengal for domestic season

Several other leading players including Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Abishek Porel will don the colours of different teams.

The Ritwik Roy Chowdhury-led Servotech Siliguri Strikers will take on Harbour Diamonds, captained by Tiwary, in the opening match from 7 p.m. onwards.

The Akash Deep-led Servotech Siliguri Strikers will take on Harbour Diamonds, captained by Tiwary, in the opening match from 7 p.m. onwards.
The Akash Deep-led Servotech Siliguri Strikers will take on Harbour Diamonds, captained by Tiwary, in the opening match from 7 p.m. onwards. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The Akash Deep-led Servotech Siliguri Strikers will take on Harbour Diamonds, captained by Tiwary, in the opening match from 7 p.m. onwards. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Each of the eight teams will play seven group stage matches and the top four will advance to the semifinals, followed by the final on June 28.

The women’s league will run concurrently at the Jadavpur University ground from Wednesday before the final is played at the Eden. Siliguri Strikers will take on Harbour Diamonds at 9 a.m., while Shrachi Rahr Tigers will meet Murshidabad Kueens at 1:30 p.m. on the opening day.

The women’s league will feature leading players such as Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Mita Paul, Hrishita Basu and Sukanya Parida.

The men’s matches will be telecast live on Jio Cinema and Sports 18, while the women’s matches will be shown on  Fancode.

