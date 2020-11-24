Bengal T20 Challenge: CAB asks players, officials to stay away from fantasy cricket platforms

The Cricket Association of Bengal has asked its players and officials – who are inside the bio-bubble for the Bengal T20 Challenge – to not associate themselves in any fantasy league pertaining to the tournament.

In a circular issued to the office bearers, players, participating clubs and match officials, CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya has stated: “No person involved in the bio-bubble, or any club official of the participating team would be permitted to involve themselves in any fantasy league matches pertaining to the Bengal T20 Challenge.

“Similarly, the office bearers of the Cricket Association of Bengal as well as the tournament committee members and tours and fixtures and technical committee members would not be permitted to participate in any fantasy league matches involving Bengal T20 Challenge,” Dalmiya wrote in the circular, accessed by Sportstar.

“The above directions are being issued in the best interest of the association and the sanctity of the tournament and therefore, it is mandatory for the above persons to follow it diligently,” the circular stated.

The tournament, which features six teams, got underway at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The tournament is powered by Dream 11- a fantasy league company, which was also the main sponsor of the Indian Premier League. Multiple fantasy platforms have come up in India – like Dream 11, MPL, My 11 Circle – being endorsed by present and past cricketers including current India captain Virat Kohli and the present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.