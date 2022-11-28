Bengal Women’s T20 Blast: 90 players drafted for second edition 

The player draft for the second edition of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast was held in Kolkata on Monday, with six clubs picking their preferred choices from a 90-member pool.

The tournament will begin on December 5 at the picturesque MGR Cricket Academy Ground at Suri, Birbhum district.

The purpose behind organising the meet is to identify, promote and nurture talents from Bengal and expose the players to the high-octane T20 competition with an eye on the Women’s IPL that BCCI plans to launch soon.

“The second year of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast is upon us. Thank you to all the clubs for participating in the tournament. For Mohammedan Sporting, Rajasthan Club and Kalighat club it is the second season, and we thank you for your continued support. We have three new teams. This is a good platform for the players to showcase their talent to the coaches and spotters and this could be a path to the Bengal team and also Women’s IPL in future,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said.

Kalighat Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Rajasthan Club, Mohun Bagan, Gymkhana and Baranagar Sporting are part of the tournament. Each team will have 15 players, including a pre assigned captain and a coach. The six teams will play against each other twice, and the top four reach the semifinals, where team ranked one will play four and two and three would lock horns against each other.

“I will watch all the games this year. This kind of tournaments make the supply line stronger and the pool of cricketers bigger. I have got a lot of data about the meet and am waiting to watch some exciting cricket over the next few days. I am sure this tournament will bring to fore new faces and names who would make Bengal’s women’s cricket richer. I thank CAB for organising this meet with so much care and in such a grand manner,” said former India captain Jhulan Goswami.

In the last edition of the tournament, Mohammedan Sporting had clinched the title, while Rajasthan was the runner-up.