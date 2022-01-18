Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian male cricketer in Big Bash League

Unmukt Chand became the first Indian male cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League. The right-handed batter made his debut for Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Chand could not contribute with the bat, scoring only six runs off eight balls, and his side lost the rubber by six runs, despite half-centuries from skipper Aaron Finch (75) and Shaun Marsh (51).

The former India U-19 World Cup winner was part of the Indian domestic system in Delhi and the Indian Premier League. He represented Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

He had also been the captain of India A, but his career did not escalate to the senior level. And he announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in August 2021 to be eligible for overseas leagues.

Among the Indian women cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues have been part of the women's BBL.