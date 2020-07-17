Cricket Cricket 3TC Solidarity Cup: Graeme Smith to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement Graeme Smith on Friday admitted that he will join the teams on Sunday for the 3TC Solidarity Cup and will be taking a knee. Team Sportstar 17 July, 2020 20:52 IST File picture of Graeme Smith. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 17 July, 2020 20:52 IST Former captain and the director of cricket at Cricket South Africa, Graeme Smith, has backed Ngidi Lungi and the Black Lives Matter movement. In a Twitter post on Friday, Smith admitted that he will join the teams on Sunday for the 3TC Solidarity Cup and will be taking the knee, supporting the movement.“As Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa, a former Protea and captain, a teammate, a father, a brother, a friend and most importantly fellow South African, I am proud to support this incredibly important movement. There is no room for neutrality in on this topic,” Smith wrote on his social media handles.READ: I was forever lonely: Ntini reveals about his time in South Africa team“I stand with Lungi Ngidi and our brothers and sisters around the world. I will join the teams tomorrow in taking the knee at the 3TC #SolidarityCup,” he wrote.Earlier, former South Africa captain and star batsman Faf du Plessis backed the fight against racism that has gripped the world with renewed vigour after African-American George Floyd’s death.Offering his views on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, which found support in the ongoing England-West Indies Test series where players from both sides took a knee in the opening match, du Plessis said time has come to fight racism head on. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos