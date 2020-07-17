3TC Solidarity Cup: Graeme Smith to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Former captain and the director of cricket at Cricket South Africa, Graeme Smith, has backed Ngidi Lungi and the Black Lives Matter movement. In a Twitter post on Friday, Smith admitted that he will join the teams on Sunday for the 3TC Solidarity Cup and will be taking the knee, supporting the movement.

“As Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa, a former Protea and captain, a teammate, a father, a brother, a friend and most importantly fellow South African, I am proud to support this incredibly important movement. There is no room for neutrality in on this topic,” Smith wrote on his social media handles.

“I stand with Lungi Ngidi and our brothers and sisters around the world. I will join the teams tomorrow in taking the knee at the 3TC #SolidarityCup,” he wrote.

Earlier, former South Africa captain and star batsman Faf du Plessis backed the fight against racism that has gripped the world with renewed vigour after African-American George Floyd’s death.

Offering his views on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, which found support in the ongoing England-West Indies Test series where players from both sides took a knee in the opening match, du Plessis said time has come to fight racism head on.