It was an evening to remember for former India cricketer, M.V. Narasimha Rao, popularly known as ‘Bobjee’ in the cricketing circles when some of the big names of the game and well-wishers gathered for the formal release of his autobiography ‘Bobby India and Ireland - A Love Story’ penned by journalist Conor Sharkey, at Secunderabad Club on Sunday night.

Cricketing great V.V.S. Laxman, who is now chairman of NCA (Bengaluru), BCCI president Roger Binny, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and himself a former Hyderabad cricketer C.V. Anand, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Telangana State Government, IT, were among those present on the occasion.

Bobjee, who also led Hyderabad to Ranji Trophy triumph in 1987, thanked his teammates and coaches for imbibing the fighting qualities.

“We played the game with passion and enjoyed every moment. This book is an attempt to serve as a gentle reminder of the glory days of not just my career like my journey to the Indian team and my stint in Ireland where I am settled now but also of Hyderabad cricket and the contribution of stalwarts who were all responsible for that,” he explained.

“Cricket has been a huge part of my life. I have played along with some big names. I am grateful to all the people who played a key role in my life,” Bobjee said.

For his part, Laxman recalled that he first met Bobjee in 1987 after Hyderabad’s Ranji victory. “He helped me a lot in improving my game and I always have high regard for his commitment, passion and sincerity,” he added.

“We all looked up to him. It was a great team to emulate. Settling in a new country is not easy. I was amazed by the love and respect he commands in Ireland. Even Eoin Morgan (Ireland and England team captain) mention’s Bobby’s influence on him as a growing cricketer. That speaks volumes,” Laxman said.

Roger Binny said that Bobjee was one of the finest cricketers from Hyderabad. “He was a rock star in his playing days both on and off the field,” he said.

CV Anand, Roger and Jayesh Ranjan felt that the book will inspire many youngsters.

Former Hyderabad cricketer P. Harimohan, himself an author of many books, Rajesh Yadav, a member of the Ranji Trophy winning squad, Imran Mirza, father of Sania Mirza, were among those who graced the event.