Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia captain Pat Cummins returns home due to personal reasons

Pat Cummins, the Australia Test captain and pace spearhead, will return home briefly due to personal reasons.

“He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third test in Indore,” the team said in a statement.

Australia is trailing 0-2 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Cummins, 29, will travel to his hometown in Sydney for a couple of days before returning to India to lead Australia in the third Test in Indore from March 1.

Australia, on Sunday, suffered a six-wicket defeat against India, which has won the last three Test series against the Aussies. Rohit Sharma’s men need one more win to reach the World Test Championship final.

Cummins has taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 39.67 in the ongoing series.

Last week, Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson returned home for the birth of his first child. He was replaced by Matthew Kuhnemann in the squad.