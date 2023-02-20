Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia captain Pat Cummins returns home due to personal reasons

Cummins, 29, will travel to his hometown in Sydney and stay there for a couple of days before returning to India to lead Australia in the third Test, to be held in Indore from March 1.

Team Sportstar
20 February, 2023 08:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pat Cummins speaks to the media after day three of the first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, on February 11, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Pat Cummins speaks to the media after day three of the first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, on February 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pat Cummins, the Australia Test captain and pace spearhead, will return home briefly due to personal reasons.

“He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third test in Indore,” the team said in a statement.

Australia is trailing 0-2 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Australia, on Sunday, suffered a six-wicket defeat against India, which has won the last three Test series against the Aussies. Rohit Sharma’s men need one more win to reach the World Test Championship final.

Cummins has taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 39.67 in the ongoing series.

Last week, Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson returned home for the birth of his first child. He was replaced by Matthew Kuhnemann in the squad.

