Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Starc poised to return, but Boland hopes to retain his place in Delhi Test

Boland, despite going wicketless in his first Test outside Australia, impressed with his tidy bowling on a slow track where spinners ruled the roost.

Reuters
NEW DELHI 13 February, 2023 14:46 IST
NEW DELHI 13 February, 2023 14:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia pacer Scott Boland appeals for leg before wicket against Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of the first Test in Nagpur on February 10, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Australia pacer Scott Boland appeals for leg before wicket against Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of the first Test in Nagpur on February 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Boland, despite going wicketless in his first Test outside Australia, impressed with his tidy bowling on a slow track where spinners ruled the roost.

Mitchell Starc is likely to link up with skipper Pat Cummins in Australia’s pace attack for the second Test against India, but Scott Boland feels he has made the selectors’ task difficult with his disciplined display in the opening match in Nagpur.

Australia was hammered by an innings and 132 runs inside three days in Nagpur, but Boland, despite going wicketless in his first Test outside Australia, impressed with his tidy bowling on a slow track where spinners ruled the roost.

Also Read
Pitch-perfect?

Starc, who missed the opener with a finger injury, is set to be Australia’s second quick in Delhi, while the tourists might field three spinners should all-rounder Cameron Green, also recovering from a finger injury, be fit to play.

Boland told reporters he hoped his bowling in Nagpur “made the selectors’ job a little tougher” when measuring him against Starc, “who is a gun in these conditions and has bowled really well in Sri Lanka and Pakistan”.

“In places like here, it is tough to judge a fast bowler but I think I contributed to our game plan and I played my role pretty well,” said the 33-year-old, who, along with spinner Todd Murphy, managed to keep the India batsmen in check in Nagpur.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Uncapped spinner Kuhnemann has a ‘live chance’ of playing second Test- McDonald

“I think I had a pretty good spell in conjunction with Toddy a couple of times. So I was happy with how the ball came out.”

It has been a chastening experience for the lanky Victorian, but Boland is keen to play.

“I enjoyed the challenge of bowling in these different conditions,” Boland told reporters.

“I don’t think we’re going to play three fast bowlers.

“There’s only going to be two spots up for grabs I reckon.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us