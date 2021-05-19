Boucher says de Villiers was concerned about taking away another player's spot

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher believes AB de Villiers' has his reasons for deciding "once and for all, that his retirement will remain final".

de Villiers had retired from all international cricket in May 2018. But last month, during the IPL 2021 where he was playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, it emerged that he was in discussions with Boucher over a possible comeback ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November in India.

No international comeback for retired AB de Villiers

"AB has his reasons, which I respect. Unfortunately, he's no longer in the mix. I say unfortunately because I think we all agree that he's still one of the best – if not the best – T20 players in world cricket," Boucher said to 'The Citizen' website.

"But he alluded to being concerned about coming in ahead of other players who have been a part of the system. I don't think it sat well with him, which I understand.

"But as a coach, I needed to try and get our best players for the team and the environment. AB is an energy booster in any environment, but I respect his reasoning. It was worth a go, but now let's move forward."