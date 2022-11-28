Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first batter to smash seven sixes during the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Gaikwad’s spellbinding blitz came against UP’s left-arm spinner Shiva Singh in the 49th over of Maharashtra’s innings as he racked up his maiden List A double-century. The over read: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6nb, 6, 6 as Maharashtra eventually finished on 330/5 in 50 overs. Singh’s figures went horribly wrong - from 0/46 in eight overs to 0/88 in nine.

Here is a look at the other bowlers who have conceded six or more sixes in an over across formats.

Malcolm Nash (v Garry Sobers - Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan, 1968)

Welsh cricketer Malcolm Nash was the first man to fall on the wrong side of the record books when he went up against Garry Sobers, one of the greatest all-rounders of the game, in a county match in 1968. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Nash, a traditional left-arm seamer who played for Glamorgan, was asked to bowl spin to curb the run-flow against Nottinghamshire.

To his dismay, Nottingham captain Sobers clobbered him for six sixes in an over as he eventually powered his side to a 166-run win. Despite the unprecedented assault by Sobers, Nash ended up with figures of 4/100.

Tilak Raj (v Ravi Shastri - Mumbai v Baroda, 1985)

A whirlwind knock from Ravi Shastri put Baroda into a daze during the 1984-85 Ranji Trophy season. In the second innings of a drawn match, Shastri walked in at four and bulldozed the Baroda attack. On his way, Shastri slammed left-arm spinner Tilak Raj for six sixes in an over to emulate Sobers’ feat. Shastri remained unbeaten on 200 off just 123 balls - the second-fastest double hundred in First Class cricket in terms of minutes (113).

Robert Vance (v Lee Germon/Roger Ford - Wellington v Canterbury, 1990)

In arguably cricket’s most bizarre over, New Zealand international Robert Vance conceded a jaw-dropping 77 runs in one over during a Shell Trophy match against Canterbury in 1990. In its must-win game to claim the title, Wellington put a 291-run target from 59 overs for Canterbury on the last day. While early wickets helped it skittle Canterbury to 108 for eight, a phase of madness was to unfurl. A ninth-wicket stand by Lee Germon and Roger Ford took Canterbury to 196 for eight before Vance sent down the most expensive over in history across formats.

A slew of wides was followed by eight consecutive sixes - a record - by Germon as Vance totalled 77 runs from the bizarre over. Canterbury would proceed to score 290 in 59 overs and fall one short of an epic win.

Daan van Bunge (v Daan van Bunge - South Africa v the Netherlands, 2007)

Netherlands’ part-timer Daan van Bunge endured his most humiliating spell in ODI cricket when South Africa’s powerhouse Herschelle Gibbs smoked him during the 2007 ODI World Cup.

The leg-spinner was obliterated by Gibbs who walked in to bat at 4 for his side. Gibbs recorded six sixes off the over and raced to a 40-ball 72 as South Africa recorded a massive 221-run win.

Stuart Broad (v Yuvraj Singh - India v England, 2007)

With over 800 international wickets to his credit, Stuart Broad is undoubtedly the most prolific bowler on this list. However, Broad would not forget the hammering he received on the night of September 19, 2007, in Durban.

After being briefly involved in a tussle with Andrew Flintoff, India’s Yuvraj Singh took to Broad to unleash his carnage. Yuvraj covered an arc from square-leg to deep point with six powerful sixes to record the fastest T20I half-century while a 21-year-old Broad stood helpless at the other end. India proceeded to win the match by 18 runs.

Karl Carver (v Ross Whiteley - Worcestershire v Yorkshire, 2017)

Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley entered the six-sixes club when he achieved the feat against Yorkshire in the Natwest T20 Blast at Headingley in 2017. Whiteley bludgeoned left-arm spinner Karl Carver for six maximums in the 16th over of Worcestershire’s 234-run chase. Yorkshire managed to carve out a 34-run win despite Whiteley’s onslaught. Carver ended up with shocking figures of 0/47 in just two overs.

Abdullah Mazari (v Hazaratullah Zazai - Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends, 2018)

Afghanistan opener Hazatullah Zazai entered the record books when he launched six sixes in an over against left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League. Zazai’s team, Kabul Zwanan, was chasing a 245-run target against Balkh Legends when Zazai thumped Mazari for the record in the fourth over. Mazari conceded 37 from the over - his only over in the match. Zazai also equalled the fastest T20 half-century off 12 balls but his efforts went in vain as the opposition restricted Kabul to 223.

Akila Dananjaya (v Kieron Pollard - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2021)

Sri Lanka leg-spinner witnessed the extremes of T20I bowling when he faced Kieron Pollard-led West Indies in Antigua. In its attempt to defend a 131-run total, Dananjaya catapulted his side to the top as he dismissed the powerhouse trio of Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran for a hat-trick in his second over. However, the riposte was quick when captain Pollard unleashed his marauding best on Dananjaya in his next over. Pollard smashed six towering maximums in the over and put the host back on track in the chase. Pollard fell for a 11-ball 38 as Windies secured a four-wicket win. Dananjaya’s mercurial evening ended with figures of 4-0-62-3.

Anton Devcich (v Leo Carter - Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts, 2020)

Kiwi all-rounder Devcich was at the receiving end of a thumping from a fellow southpaw when Canterbury Kings’ Leo Carter clubbed him for six consecutive sixes in a Super Smash clash in 2020. Carter’s blitzkrieg 29-ball 70* helped Kings chase down a 220-run total against Northern Districts with seven balls to spare.

Dilhan Cooray (v Thisara Perera - Sri Lanka Army Sports Club v Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, 2021)

Thisara Perera became the first Sri Lanka batter to smash six sixes in an over when he clubbed off-spinner Dilhan Cooray during a List A meeting between Sri Lanka Army Sports Club and Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in 2021. Cooray went wicketless in his four-over spell and conceded a staggering 73 runs. Meanwhile, Perera waltzed to an unbeaten 52 off just 13 balls in the match that was eventually abandoned due to rain.